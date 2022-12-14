Reserve Bank's Orr grilled over high staff turnover

Governor Adrian Orr said he believes the Reserve Bank has done a good job. (Photo: BusinessDesk)

The extent of the Reserve Bank’s staff turnover became a bone of contention at its latest appearance before parliament’s finance and expenditure committee (FEC).In his opening remarks, governor Adrian Orr said that staff turnover in the year ended June had been 21.7%, which “matches the public sector as a whole”.National party MP Simon Watts disputed the relevant figure for the public sector as a whole, saying it was actually 17.3% and in fact that matches the data released in October by the Public Service Commission.&ld...