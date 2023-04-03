Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Rosa Foods in liquidation, owing $2.7m

Rosa Foods in liquidation, owing $2.7m
The company had a significant portion of the ready-to-eat meal market. (Image: Rosa Foods)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Mon, 03 Apr 2023
Wellington pre-made deli food manufacturer Rosa Foods has ended up in liquidation with a shortfall of $2.7 million.In January, Iain Shephard and Jessica Kellow, of BDO Wellington, were appointed voluntary administrators of Rosa Foods.The company, owned by Anais Food Group, designs and manufactures pre-packed chilled meals sold at supermarkets across the country. It produces brands such as Rosa Foods, Rosie’s Kitchen, The Wrappery and El Santo.At the time of Shephard and Kellow’s appointment as administrators, they told BusinessDesk...
One NZ partners with SpaceX to ‘end blackspots’
Technology

One NZ partners with SpaceX to ‘end blackspots’

The NZ telco and SpaceX are (Star)linking up to enable 100% coverage in NZ.

Staff reporters 10:15am
Property

Southern Lakes house prices hit $1.48 million

Aucklanders boost Southern Lakes lifestyle property market. 

Brent Melville 9:48am
Southern Lakes house prices hit $1.48 million
Finance

Fonterra reduces forecast milk price – again

The midpoint is now $8.30/kgMS.

Riley Kennedy 9:18am
Fonterra reduces forecast milk price – again

More Finance

Fonterra reduces forecast milk price – again
Finance

Fonterra reduces forecast milk price – again

The midpoint is now $8.30/kgMS.

Riley Kennedy 9:18am
Silver Fern Farms CEO: 'pace of change doesn't seem to slow down'
Finance

Silver Fern Farms CEO: 'pace of change doesn't seem to slow down'

The meat company reported its annual results on Friday.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Bumps and bounces in banking: Chapman Tripp
Finance

Bumps and bounces in banking: Chapman Tripp

Banks are likely to experience greater volatility of retail deposits as digital and open banking practices take hold. 

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
Silver Fern Farms lifts profit by 82%
Finance

Silver Fern Farms lifts profit by 82%

It posted a net profit of $189.3 million.

Riley Kennedy 31 Mar 2023