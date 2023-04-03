Rosa Foods in liquidation, owing $2.7m

The company had a significant portion of the ready-to-eat meal market. (Image: Rosa Foods)

Wellington pre-made deli food manufacturer Rosa Foods has ended up in liquidation with a shortfall of $2.7 million.In January, Iain Shephard and Jessica Kellow, of BDO Wellington, were appointed voluntary administrators of Rosa Foods.The company, owned by Anais Food Group, designs and manufactures pre-packed chilled meals sold at supermarkets across the country. It produces brands such as Rosa Foods, Rosie’s Kitchen, The Wrappery and El Santo.At the time of Shephard and Kellow’s appointment as administrators, they told BusinessDesk...