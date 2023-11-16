Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Sara Lee owes $94m, sale could be done by mid-Feb

Sara Lee owes $94m, sale could be done by mid-Feb
Sara Lee products stocked in a central Auckland New World recently. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Thu, 16 Nov 2023
New Zealand-backed dessert brand Sara Lee owes its creditors across the Ditch at least A$87 million (NZ$94m), with its administrators expecting to complete a sale by early next year.Last month, NZ investment firm South Island Office called in FTI Consulting’s Vaughan Strawbridge, Kathryn Evans and Joseph Hansell as administrators to the Australian operating business after it bought it two years earlier from McCains.Operating for more than 25 years, Sara Lee, which has roughly 200 staff, manufactures its well-known frozen desserts at its N...
Statistics NZ plans to cut 39 jobs by Christmas
Public sector

Statistics NZ plans to cut 39 jobs by Christmas

Redundancies will rob the department of expertise, says the PSA.

Jem Traylen 1:48pm
Infrastructure

AI spurring data centre doubling: Infratil

Infratil produced a solid first-half result, boosted by its full ownership of One NZ.

Pattrick Smellie 1:00pm
AI spurring data centre doubling: Infratil
Property

PMG targets up to $20m in first equity raise of the year

The Tauranga manager is keen to invest in its properties and pay down debt.

Brent Melville 12:30pm
PMG targets up to $20m in first equity raise of the year

More Finance

Red flags raised about shareholders in govt funded school
Finance

Red flags raised about shareholders in govt funded school

Tertiary Education Commission deemed provider to be a "financial and reputational risk".

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Alliance Group reports 'very disappointing' $70m loss
Finance

Alliance Group reports 'very disappointing' $70m loss

It released the result on Wednesday evening.

Riley Kennedy 15 Nov 2023
Home ownership now 'preserve of the rich': ANZ boss
Finance Exclusive

Home ownership now 'preserve of the rich': ANZ boss

Local ANZ CEO, Antonia Watson, warns of home ownership 'tipping point'.

Pattrick Smellie 14 Nov 2023
FMA mum on Tower investigation
Finance

FMA mum on Tower investigation

The increased cost includes any regulatory penalty coming Tower's way.

Staff reporters 14 Nov 2023