Syngineering Group leaves NZ subsidiary with unpaid tax bill
Syngineering's former site in Auckland. (Image: Syngineering)
Riley Kennedy
Thu, 23 Feb 2023
An Australian water company has shut up its New Zealand operation and left a nearly $200,000 bill to the tax department behind.Now, the government’s default liquidator has been left to see what can be clawed back.Late last year, Syngineering Water was put into liquidation by the high court at Dunedin following an application from the Inland Revenue Department (IRD). The official assignee was appointed liquidator.The company is part of the wider Syngineering Group, which is based in Queensland, Australia. The group works in water engineeri...
