Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Tony Gapes' Mico Development owes $3.1m, including $500k to Acium Construction

Tony Gapes' Mico Development owes $3.1m, including $500k to Acium Construction
Well-known property developer Tony Gapes. (Image: Supplied)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Fri, 24 Mar 2023
Liquidators of collapsed Acium Construction went after Tony Gapes’ Mico Development after it didn’t pay the $500,000 it was ordered to, following a dispute over a Queenstown development.Founded in 2017, Mico Development Limited was the corporate trustee of Mico Development Trust. The company’s sole director and shareholder is well-known property developer Tony Gapes.The trust was behind the Alex Apartments – a terraced housing development in Queenstown.Mico Development was put into liquidation in the high court at A...
QuiznessDesk, Friday, March 24, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, March 24, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Podcasts Listen now

BusinessDesk Today podcast: High-profile lawyer faces disciplinary tribunal and mixed feelings on ETS review

Listen to today's round-up of the top stories from BusinessDesk’s newsroom hosted by Ben Moore.

Ben Moore 7:24am
BusinessDesk Today podcast: High-profile lawyer faces disciplinary tribunal and mixed feelings on ETS review
Policy

Mixed feelings on ETS review

There are concerns about government decision-making processes.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Mixed feelings on ETS review

More Finance

UBS more than halves its NZME stake
Finance

UBS more than halves its NZME stake

The UBS London branch held its stake through derivatives and has now reduced most of its stake.

Staff reporters 23 Mar 2023
The sound and the fury of banking failures
Finance

Paul McBeth: The sound and the fury of banking failures

Local fund managers may have been hit, but it's nothing they can't handle.

Paul McBeth 23 Mar 2023
Bizcap appoints receivers to two entities in ECE group
Finance

Bizcap appoints receivers to two entities in ECE group

The receivership does not affect the companies PwC was appointed to last week.

Riley Kennedy 23 Mar 2023
Xero joins forces with international accounting association
Finance

Xero joins forces with international accounting association

Allinial Global is the world's second-largest accounting association.

Staff reporters 22 Mar 2023