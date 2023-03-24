Tony Gapes' Mico Development owes $3.1m, including $500k to Acium Construction

Well-known property developer Tony Gapes. (Image: Supplied)

Liquidators of collapsed Acium Construction went after Tony Gapes’ Mico Development after it didn’t pay the $500,000 it was ordered to, following a dispute over a Queenstown development.Founded in 2017, Mico Development Limited was the corporate trustee of Mico Development Trust. The company’s sole director and shareholder is well-known property developer Tony Gapes.The trust was behind the Alex Apartments – a terraced housing development in Queenstown.Mico Development was put into liquidation in the high court at A...