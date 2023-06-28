Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

TSB kicks off restructuring as CEO prepares to step down

TSB kicks off restructuring as CEO prepares to step down
Taranaki locals are as parochial about their bank as they are about their mountain. (Image: Depositphotos)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Wed, 28 Jun 2023
TSB Bank has started a consultation process with staff, proposing a series of changes across the business as chief executive Donna Cooper prepares to leave the country’s seventh-biggest lender by assets. Cooper departs the New Plymouth-based bank on July 28, ending five years in charge of TSB and presiding over faster lending growth than the wider system. That was accompanied by a sharp increase in operating costs and declining rates of profitability, with net profit of $19.9 million in the March year almost half the prior year....
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, June 28, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Markets

Movac gets more Elevate money

Movac has previously secured $30m from the Elevate fund. 

Staff reporters 8:00am
Movac gets more Elevate money
Property

House prices on the ‘cusp’, could be up 3% by year end

May marked the first month of positive growth since the market peak in November 2021.

Brent Melville 5:00am
House prices on the ‘cusp’, could be up 3% by year end

More Finance

Hotchin lawsuit: vendor 'never fully articulated' reduced rent, says agent
Finance

Hotchin lawsuit: vendor 'never fully articulated' reduced rent, says agent

Mark Hotchin is expected to give evidence on Wednesday.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
TSB Bank chief Donna Cooper to leave in July
Finance

TSB Bank chief Donna Cooper to leave in July

Cooper leaves with the bank's populist reputation intact.

Staff reporters 27 Jun 2023
Mark Hotchin property lawsuit centres round a pool hall
Finance

Mark Hotchin property lawsuit centres round a pool hall

The hearing is set down for the week.

Riley Kennedy 27 Jun 2023
Receivers to sell Waikato dairy farm operation after debt mediation failure
Finance

Receivers to sell Waikato dairy farm operation after debt mediation failure

The farming operation owes more than $25m to the Bank of New Zealand.

Riley Kennedy 27 Jun 2023