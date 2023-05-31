Menu
Two DDL Homes entities owe US financier $34m

The incomplete DDL Estates housing development in Flat Bush, Auckland. (Image: NZME)
Riley Kennedy
Wed, 31 May 2023
Two companies connected to the collapsed DDL Homes owe a New York-based financier and its subsidiary just under $35 million, say the former administrators, now liquidators.The assets and business are under the control of receivers Brendon Gibson and Neale Jackson of Calibre Partners. Administrators Tony Maginness and Jared Booth of Baker Tilly Staples Rodway (BTSR) recommended the entities be tipped into liquidation.Last year, four companies connected to DDL Homes collapsed, all ending up in receivership and/or liquidation. They had been undert...
