Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

UBS to buy Credit Suisse in $5.3b deal to end crisis

UBS to buy Credit Suisse in $5.3b deal to end crisis
Swiss National Bank president Thomas Jordan. (Image: Getty)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Mon, 20 Mar 2023
By Marion Halftermeyer, Eyk Henning, Jan-Henrik Förster and Dinesh NairUBS Group agreed to buy Credit Suisse Group in a historic, government-brokered deal aimed at containing a crisis of confidence that had started to spread across global financial markets. The Swiss bank is paying 3 billion francs (NZ$5.3b) for its rival in an all-share deal that includes extensive government guarantees and liquidity provisions. The price per share marked a 99% decline from Credit Suisse’s peak in 2007.The Swiss National Bank is offering 1...
Foreign minister Nanaia Mahuta heads to China
Politics

Foreign minister Nanaia Mahuta heads to China

It will mark the first visit by a New Zealand minister since 2019.

Rebecca Howard 3:15pm
Finance

Bloomberg: A brief history of bank bailouts

As UBS prepares to buy Credit Suisse for a song, Bloomberg's Thyagaraju Adinarayan reprises a recent history of distressed bank rescues.

Bloomberg 12:43pm
Bloomberg: A brief history of bank bailouts
Election 2023

TOP dangles $1.5b youth carrot, with a hook

The 'teal' package includes free public transport and $1,500 towards e-bikes.

Brent Melville 12:30pm
TOP dangles $1.5b youth carrot, with a hook

More Finance

Bloomberg: A brief history of bank bailouts
Finance

Bloomberg: A brief history of bank bailouts

As UBS prepares to buy Credit Suisse for a song, Bloomberg's Thyagaraju Adinarayan reprises a recent history of distressed bank rescues.

Bloomberg 12:43pm
When the mirage of market value changes meets reality
Finance

Jenny Ruth: When the mirage of market value changes meets reality

Accounting rules don’t appear to be serving investors very well, boosting property companies' supposed “profits”.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
The bank that gave the world the jitters
Finance

The bank that gave the world the jitters

There could be more volatility going on in the weeks ahead.

Warren Couillault 18 Mar 2023
Dairy farmer says 'the storm is coming' as costs soar
Finance

Dairy farmer says 'the storm is coming' as costs soar

Total farm work costs are forecast to be 11% higher than the last dairy season.

Riley Kennedy 17 Mar 2023