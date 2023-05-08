Menu
Westpac NZ profit knocked by mounting impairment charges

Westpac was buffeted by the North Island storms. (Image: Depositphotos)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Mon, 08 May 2023
Westpac New Zealand reported a 33% decline in first-half profit as the lender booked bigger charges on stressed loans, although the prior period was plumped up by a $126 million gain on the sale of its life insurance division.The local unit of the Australian lender reported a net profit of $426m in the six months ended March 31 from $640m a year earlier, when the bottom line was bolstered by the asset sale and a $10m writeback on impaired loans. Westpac NZ reported impairment charges totalling $154m in the period, which accounted for the i...
