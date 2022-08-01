BusinessDesk has partnered with Prospa, small business lending specialists, to host a webinar series that explores topics considered to be a challenge for small business owners.

The second of three webinars will kick off here on Monday, 1 Aug, at midday.

Join BusinessDesk's investments editor, Frances Cook, who will be speaking with Ben Goodale, CEO at Quantum Jump, and Mike Hutcheson, business advisor, creative consultant, and former managing director of Saatchi & Saatchi, to take an informative look at how small businesses can improve marketing strategies.

The interview will be followed by a Q&A chat session that will remain live for two weeks while the top questions will go into the draw to win a 1 year’s subscription to BusinessDesk.

Please register for the webinar to be notified when it’s live and watch at a time that is convenient for you.





During the first webinar, host Frances Cook and her two guests discussed ways for small businesses to do better HR. You can read more about what was said here or watch the video below:

