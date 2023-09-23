Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Health
The Wall Street Journal

Hard-core sleepers obsess over their snoozing stats

Hard-core sleepers obsess over their snoozing stats
Distress about sleep "performance" could cause some app and device users insomnia, a specialist sleep scientist has warned. (Image: Depositphotos)
The Wall Street Journal
The Wall Street Journal
Sat, 23 Sep 2023
By Alexander SaeedyWhat if sleep isn’t just our body’s way to repair and re-energise but a game we are playing to win?Sound like a bad dream? Maybe. But for millions, chasing winks with the latest sleep-measuring technology has become a night-time sport, complete with sleep scores and strategies on how best to sack the competition. Some people are even, well, losing sleep about whether they are sleeping up to their full potential.Mike Skerrett, a 27-year-old television writer in Los Angeles, wears a Whoop band to track his...
On the Money: searching for stardust, get a 'Rigor' on, Aussie interest and more
On the Money

On the Money: searching for stardust, get a 'Rigor' on, Aussie interest and more

I want my GDP shaken, not stirred, rugby wars, easy as ABC and more.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
World

Zelensky seeks to persuade more sceptical West that Ukraine war is worth the aid

Zelensky faces concerns about what GOP group calls Biden’s ‘open-ended commitment’.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
Zelensky seeks to persuade more sceptical West that Ukraine war is worth the aid
Economy

Cameron Bagrie: So many big promises, so little money in the bank

The Reserve Bank might need to send a strong message.

Cameron Bagrie 5:00am
So many big promises, so little money in the bank

More Health

Social enterprise aims to revolutionise healthcare
Health Free

Social enterprise aims to revolutionise healthcare

PreKure is supporting the medical community to embrace prevention, not prescriptions.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 19 Sep 2023
Tech startup BioOra aims to scale up and democratise blood cancer treatments
Health

Tech startup BioOra aims to scale up and democratise blood cancer treatments

Wellington's Malaghan Institute says its blood cancer treatment trial is going well.

Greg Hurrell 07 Sep 2023
AI is a ‘tool’ not a threat, F&P Healthcare tells shareholders
Markets

AI is a ‘tool’ not a threat, F&P Healthcare tells shareholders

‘Short-termism’ isn't on the cards either.

Ella Somers 29 Aug 2023
F&P Healthcare flags 14% revenue growth in first half
Markets

F&P Healthcare flags 14% revenue growth in first half

The company retained its annual revenue guidance.

Staff reporters 29 Aug 2023