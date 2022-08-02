Some employers have welcomed the government’s plan to boost the health workforce but concerns remain about pay levels for those not working in public hospitals.

On Monday, health minister Andrew Little said the government would fund up to $10,000 per place towards the cost of competency assessment programmes (CAPs) that some migrant nurses need to obtain registration.

The government will also expand a programme that paid $5,000 towards the registration costs of New Zealanders who wanted to return to nursing.

The Aged Care Association (NZACA) said help with registration costs was exactly what they had asked for, however achieving pay parity with the public health system remained their number one issue.

The General Practice Owners Association (GenPro) also raised pay concerns and said until GP funding was increased any investment in training and recruitment would be undone by a continued exodus out of general practice and out of the country altogether.

Immigration adviser Iain MacLeod said as well as the cost, many nurses were put off by long waiting lists for CAP courses.

He also said doctors were deterred by the onerous registration processes imposed by the NZ Medical Council which he accused of “patch protection”.

The government announced a six-month bridging programme for migrant doctors that would include paying salaries during their six-week clinical inductions and three-month internships.

Other initiatives include a “coordinated and enhanced” recruitment campaign, dedicated immigration support services to help with relocation and an increase in the number of training places for doctors, nurses, and radiographers.

The National party slammed the announcement, saying the government had a terrible track record in international recruitment with a recent campaign only bringing in three critical care nurses.

‘Heft’

Health minister Little said the current shortages have been decades in the making and exacerbated by covid-19 and the worst flu season “in living memory”.

He said Health NZ, as a unified national health service, would put some “heft” into addressing the shortages by setting up a one-stop international recruitment service to help with immigration and registration.

“These changes just weren’t possible under the old disjointed and bureaucratic structure.”

Little said the government had added nearly 2,000 doctors and more than 4,000 nurses to the public health system since coming into office as well as training more nurses than ever.

‘Huge boost’

NZACA chief executive Simon Wallace told BusinessDesk the government deserved credit for the announcement as reducing the cost of CAP courses would be a “huge boost” to international recruitment.

He also welcomed expanding the programme that paid for NZ nurses to return to the workforce as the original 200 places had been oversubscribed.

“Look, credit to the government for addressing these particular issues which have been a barrier to recruitment.

“It will have the desired effect of getting more nurses into NZ because we know there are nurses who want to come and work here but medium, long term, for us – we've got to get pay parity fixed.”

He wasn’t sure if a one-stop shop would help because it was the nursing council’s registration process that slowed things.

“We need the nursing council to be faster and that's not their problem, because they're just not resourced to be able to deal with the volume that they've had to deal with.”

‘Patch protection’

Director of immigration advisory IMMagine, Iain MacLeod, also doubted the value of a one-stop recruitment shop as finding applicants had always been easy.

“It is getting permission to work through the various registration bodies that is the choke point.”

In his experience most doctors weren’t willing to be treated as “second class” and jump through the hoops, sometimes for several years, to be allowed to practise in NZ.

“It has long smacked of patch protection and more than a little arrogance to the casual observer trying to get health professionals across the border.”

He had also heard talk of abolishing CAP courses and replacing them with a supervised work approach.

“We have in recent times had a 12-month waiting list to get a spot on the CAP so unless that can be significantly shortened, I think it is still a turn-off for many nurses.”

‘Insulting salaries’

GenPro chief executive Philip Grant said Monday’s announcement failed to address general practice funding.

He said a lack of fair pay for front-line nurses and teams would result in health professionals leaving general practice for higher pay in other industries and other countries, no matter what was done about training and recruitment.

“The government must address the gross underfunding and insulting salaries to make general practice a viable long-term career choice again.”

National party spokesperson Shane Reti said the government’s refusal to get nurses the same fast-tracked immigration pathway as multimedia specialists and surveyors meant New Zealanders were missing out on health care.

“Minister Little’s latest health announcement was clearly rushed and incomplete. Reducing fees for international nurses to register in New Zealand is great, but won’t make much difference if we can’t attract any to come here in the first place.”

He also derided the “Kiwi Health Jobs” campaign the government ran earlier in the year which he said cost $415,000 but only brought in three critical care nurses.

“That is a cost of $138,333 per nurse for this failed campaign.”