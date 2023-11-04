Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Health
The Wall Street Journal

Roe v Wade is gone, but abortions are on the rise

Roe v Wade is gone, but abortions are on the rise
The US Supreme Court decision paved the way for 16 states to ban many or most abortions. (Image: Depositphotos)
The Wall Street Journal
The Wall Street Journal
Sat, 04 Nov 2023
By Laura KusistoMore than a year after the US supreme court overturned Roe v Wade, one thing seems clear: new state bans have done little so far to deter women from obtaining abortions.Data released last week shows the number of abortions ticked up slightly in the year following the high court’s Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organisation decision. That ruling, from June 2022, ended federal protections for the procedure and paved the way for 16 states to ban many or most abortions.The data indicates that abortion providers, fun...
Sam Bankman-Fried’s trial: smoked fish, shaggy hair, tears
World

Sam Bankman-Fried’s trial: smoked fish, shaggy hair, tears

Tales from inside a Manhattan courtroom that led to a guilty verdict on all counts.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
Opinion

Warren Couillault: Investors need 'a healthy dose of stoicism' in times like these

How do we look at investments that help us sleep at night and endure bumpy times?

Warren Couillault 5:00am
Investors need 'a healthy dose of stoicism' in times like these
On the Money

On the Money: Fulton Hogan, Precinct, Rakon and … MAGA?

Plus, the Electoral Commission's numbers and more.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
On the Money: Fulton Hogan, Precinct, Rakon and … MAGA?

More Health

Is red meat bad for your health? Science says yes
Health

Is red meat bad for your health? Science says yes

New studies highlight the risks of favouring meat over legumes and vegetables.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Why Ozempic is putting F&P Healthcare on a diet
Markets

Paul McBeth: Why Ozempic is putting F&P Healthcare on a diet

The impact of the repurposed diabetes drug might be hard to swallow.

Paul McBeth 26 Oct 2023
Ebos maintains earnings growth in uncertain environment
Markets

Ebos maintains earnings growth in uncertain environment

The company has plans to replace the lost Chemist Warehouse earnings.

Staff reporters 24 Oct 2023
AFT new FDA approval could be a shot in the arm
Markets

AFT new FDA approval could be a shot in the arm

Gaining approval for Maxigesic IV could give AFT Pharmaceuticals a boost.

Ben Moore 18 Oct 2023