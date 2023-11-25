Menu
Stop worrying so much about getting eight hours' sleep

Consistent sleep times matter more than how long you sleep, recent research has found. (Image: The Wall Street Journal)
Sat, 25 Nov 2023
Everyone knows that getting eight hours of sleep a night is the key to health and happiness.We’re better parents, partners and friends when we sleep well. Small issues during the day get brushed off more quickly, and we are able to focus more easily.And research from the American Heart Association and the US National Institutes of Health has shown that lack of sleep corresponds with higher rates of heart attack, stroke and other diseases.Too bad it’s nearly impossible. More than a third of Americans don’t get the recommended s...
The coalition’s policy patchwork
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: The coalition’s policy patchwork

Maybe the devil is not in the detail this time.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
On the Money

On the Money: NZ's next top banker, Winston does the numbers, another Swiftie and more

Business news bragging rights, valued airpoints members, foggy flights and more.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
On the Money: NZ's next top banker, Winston does the numbers, another Swiftie and more
Opinion

Warren Couillault: Read your way to greatness

A selection of summer reading that will also feed your mind for the coming year. 

Warren Couillault 5:00am
Read your way to greatness

Ombudsman rules Te Whatu Ora acted unlawfully in eight-month delay for info

It was 'not clear' why Te Whatu Ora would need so long to release info.

Cécile Meier 20 Nov 2023
Self-regulated hearing aid market in need of ‘overhaul’

Questions have been raised about the ethics and structure of the audiology sector.

Murray Jones 10 Nov 2023
Is red meat bad for your health? Science says yes

New studies highlight the risks of favouring meat over legumes and vegetables.

Bloomberg 04 Nov 2023
Roe v Wade is gone, but abortions are on the rise

New bans have done little to reduce the number of terminations.

The Wall Street Journal 04 Nov 2023