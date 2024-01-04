Menu
Menu
Search
Home

In steppe: My turn of the century travels in Central Asia

In steppe: My turn of the century travels in Central Asia
Flashback to 2002: a market in the Turkmen town of Cheleken, on the Caspian Sea. (Image: Greg Hurrell)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Thu, 04 Jan 2024
Battered Lada taxis milled about as I at long last emerged from Ashgabat airport in the early morning darkness. Tired after a night flight from Abu Dhabi, followed by the triplicate Customs forms, I counted myself lucky not to be shaken down for a bribe.I looked about for the driver. Declining other offers, I spotted him standing by a BMW, holding a sign with my name on it. Good.I had arrived in the former Soviet republic of Turkmenistan. That day, I was heading west to the Caspian Sea.It was a trip I made four times in 2001 and 2002. My w...
Best of BusinessDesk: Inside prolonged collapse of MicroGEM
Best of BD 2023

Best of BusinessDesk: Inside prolonged collapse of MicroGEM

It was developing a 'simple-to-use and fast' saliva-based covid test. 

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Primary Sector

Pāmu chair Warren Parker, a gentle giant of agriculture

A scientist adept at business and commerce, a kind man who always said thank you.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
Pāmu chair Warren Parker, a gentle giant of agriculture
Policy Free

Progressive Meats fails with appeal over workplace safety

A staff member was seriously injured, and lost part of his hand.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 5:00am
Progressive Meats fails with appeal over workplace safety