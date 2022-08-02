See full details
Aged care sector to health minister Andrew Little: we’ve heard it all before

Jenny Ruth
Tue, 02 Aug 2022

Aged care sector to health minister Andrew Little: we’ve heard it all before
Aged Care Matters convenor Norah Barlow said "it's desperate times". (Photo: Supplied)
Jenny Ruth
Tue, 02 Aug 2022
The aged care sector panned comments by health minister Andrew Little that there should be pay parity for nurses in the sector with nurses working in public hospitals.Little told a media conference on Monday that the issue is “a priority”, specifically referring to aged care as well as other health workers.“The ministry, myself and others will shortly be receiving advice on how we can get a parity process underway,” Little said.Asked why there needs to be a process, Little said there are thousands of employees involved.&...

Law & Regulation
Morrison Kent has strike out bid dismissed
Riley Kennedy | Tue, 02 Aug 2022

The claim alleged the law firm owed and breached duties of care in relation to a property development.

Property
Precinct, 'front runner' for downtown carpark, cops downgrade
Brent Melville | Tue, 02 Aug 2022

Jarden wants a closer look at Precinct Properties' rental trends and the impact of covid on its retail portfolio when it issues its results later this month.

Sponsored
David Kelly: 'We must learn from past mistakes'

The CEO of the Registered Master Builders Association calls for the government and the building sector to create more resilience.

Sponsored
How can Kiwi small business owners manage rising inflation?

Xero MD Craig Hudson says small businesses have been hit with a triple whammy.

