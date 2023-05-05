Menu
Another board departure at Lyttelton Port

(Image: George Heard/NZME)
Oliver Lewis
Fri, 05 May 2023
A third director at Lyttelton Port Company has resigned, less than a month after its chief executive abruptly departed.Fiona Mules' resignation was announced on Friday.Last week, chair Margaret Devlin and another board member, Don Elder, also resigned, following a probe commissioned by Christchurch City Holdings (CCHL) that found a lack of alignment among board members.CCHL, which owns Lyttelton Port Company (LPC) on behalf of the Christchurch city council, said Mules was resigning for personal reasons with immediate effect.Due to an earlie...
NZ sharemarket finishes week down more than 0.5%
NZ sharemarket finishes week down more than 0.5%

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,889.01, down 79.54 points or 0.66%.

Graham Skellern 6:25pm
School Road Publishing acquires North & South magazine

School Road completed a deal for the current affairs title on Thursday night, according to market sources.

Daniel Dunkley 6:01pm
New Channel X music station to replace Today FM

MediaWorks is teasing the launch of the new station on the streaming app Rova.

Daniel Dunkley 3:02pm
The Commerce Commission said the acquisition would not impact competition.

Ben Moore 11:18am
KiwiRail's bosses have appeared at a select committee to discuss Wellington's rail disruption.

Oliver Lewis 04 May 2023
The Christchurch developer is focused on density done well.

Oliver Lewis 02 May 2023
Developers in Drury East will be expected to pay more than $91,000 in contributions per house.

Brent Melville 28 Apr 2023