Infrastructure

Auckland council calling for national stadium pitches

Auckland's Eden Park. (Image: Getty)
Auckland council is calling for proposals for a national stadium in the city and wants to hear from suppliers by the end of the month.In July, the council created a stadium venues political working group to seek expressions of interest and assess proposals to inform the development of the long-term plan (LTP).The council was facing substantial refurbishment, maintenance and renewal costs for its existing stadiums, a council document from the time said.According to an earlier review, “Auckland neither needs nor can afford four stadiums&rdq...
Deficit blows out this year; surplus delayed for a year
Economy PREFU

The books are still bleeding red ink, but it's not that bad.

Paul McBeth 1:10pm
Election 2023 PREFU

Immigration to the rescue – again

Surging immigration underpins growth and house prices in the years ahead.

Pattrick Smellie 1:07pm
Finance

Mulberry UK steps in and buys NZ and Aus stores from liquidation

McGarthNicol’s Conor McElhinney and Kare Johnstone took over last year.

Riley Kennedy 12:41pm
More Infrastructure

Cyclone Gabrielle: counting the costs, six months on
Finance

BusinessDesk travelled to the region to see how the clean-up was going.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Review needed for Auckland rapid transit network
Infrastructure

Wayne Brown wants an independent reviewer to examine how three big projects fit together.

Oliver Lewis 11 Sep 2023
NZ Steel gives green light to 'viable' green steel deal
Infrastructure

The project will eliminate 1% of the country’s total annual emissions.

Staff reporters 08 Sep 2023
Lyttelton Port appoints former Airways boss as CEO
Infrastructure

After a tumultuous period, the port has found a new CEO.

Oliver Lewis 07 Sep 2023