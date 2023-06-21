Menu
Auckland mayor Wayne Brown prefers surface light rail

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown believes disruption associated with a surface-running light rail line has been overegged. (Image: Supplied)
Oliver Lewis
Wed, 21 Jun 2023
Auckland mayor Wayne Brown pushed for the company investigating light rail to give greater consideration to a cheaper surface-running option, he says.Brown travelled to Sydney in May with councillor Chris Darby and Auckland Light Rail (ALR) chief executive Tommy Parker to visit light rail and tunnelled metro options in that city to inform options for Auckland.ALR, the crown entity company set up to progress the city-shaping project, is undertaking a detailed business case for a 24-kilometre route between the central city and Māngere focussing o...
Fletcher Building downgrades forecast due to slow house sales
Business

Fletcher Building downgrades forecast due to slow house sales

Fletcher Building has pulled back its forecast Ebit during an investor presentation.

Staff reporters 9:32am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Policy

Govt softens proposed skilled migrant changes

Some of the earlier proposed immigration changes have been 'rebalanced'.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Govt softens proposed skilled migrant changes

