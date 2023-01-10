Menu
Best of BusinessDesk: Taxpayer biggest loser in Transmission Gully saga

The road will be an engineering marvel – a shame about the process getting there. (Image: Supplied)
Paul McBeth
Tue, 10 Jan 2023
Taxpayers should feel outraged at how poorly they’ve been treated in the never-ending saga to build Transmission Gully. The road itself will be an engineering marvel, traversing 27 kilometres of highly difficult terrain and alleviating many chokepoints between Porirua and Paraparaumu north of Wellington. That much of the rest of the capital’s roading network is still decades behind where it needs to be to cope with congestion is a moot point. But the petty politicking between Labour and National, the corporate gamesma...
Economy

CoreLogic predicts building industry slowdown

Annual building cost inflation is expected to ease in the second quarter of this year.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
The Economist

India to become the world’s most populous country

China is now suffering from a demographic slump.

The Economist 5:00am
Opinion

Chamanthie Sinhalage-Fonseka: Five big public relations trends to watch in 2023

Expect a new election battleground on social media.

Chamanthie Sinhalage-Fonseka 5:00am

Startups

When plastic and steel are more 'palletable' than wood

A New Zealand firm has rolled out the world's first recyclable pallet system.

Brent Melville 06 Jan 2023
Infrastructure

Another year of uncertainty for the electricity sector?

Three big unresolved issues hung over the sector in 2022. 

Ian Llewellyn 30 Dec 2022
Infrastructure

Creditors to vote on Vac Group NZ’s future

The company collapsed earlier this month.

Riley Kennedy 30 Dec 2022
Investigation

CCHL changes recruitment after Tim Boyd controversy

The council-owned entity reached an agreement with Decipher.

Oliver Lewis 23 Dec 2022