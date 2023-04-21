Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Christchurch gets real time water monitoring for $70k tech upgrade

Christchurch gets real time water monitoring for $70k tech upgrade
The system has been installed to improve understanding of the Avon River's water. (Image: Spark)
Ben Moore
Ben Moore
Fri, 21 Apr 2023
Christchurch city council has worked with Spark and Adroit to create an Internet of Things (IoT) water quality monitoring system which gives near real-time data for the city.Michael Healy, Christchurch city council’s smart city manager, told BusinessDesk the council-funded project cost $70,000.A spokesperson for Spark said the project was the result of a partnership and confirmed the council and the two tech companies were working on the concept together, with Spark and Auckland-based IoT company Adroit offering the council discounted rat...
QuiznessDesk, Friday, April 21, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, April 21, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Podcasts Free Listen now

BusinessDesk Today podcast: Law Society keeps culture report secret and RBNZ to brush off inflation peak

Listen to today's round-up of the top stories from the BusinessDesk newsroom hosted by Ben Moore and featuring journalists Rebecca Howard and Victoria Young.

Ben Moore 7:18am
BusinessDesk Today podcast: Law Society keeps culture report secret and RBNZ to brush off inflation peak
Primary Sector

National may have to change ETS legislation

The party has promised not to put agriculture into the emissions trading scheme.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
National may have to change ETS legislation

More Infrastructure

CCHL meeting to discuss Lyttelton Port Company
Infrastructure

CCHL meeting to discuss Lyttelton Port Company

The port lost its third chief executive since late 2019 last week.

Oliver Lewis 20 Apr 2023
New Auckland Transport boss aims to fix bus chaos
Infrastructure

New Auckland Transport boss aims to fix bus chaos

After a frustrating period of cancellations, Aucklanders can expect improvements.

Oliver Lewis 18 Apr 2023
AT proposes cutting 150 jobs
Infrastructure

AT proposes cutting 150 jobs

Auckland Transport needs to lock in cost savings before July 1.

Oliver Lewis 17 Apr 2023
Australia’s Avada to pay up to $13.7m for South Island traffic manager
Infrastructure

Australia’s Avada to pay up to $13.7m for South Island traffic manager

Avada is trucking into New Zealand with its Wilsons buy.

Staff reporters 17 Apr 2023