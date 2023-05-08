Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Christchurch mass rapid transit possible by 2033

Christchurch mass rapid transit possible by 2033
One of the renders in the Christchurch mass rapid transit business case. (Image: Waka Kotahi)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Mon, 08 May 2023
Construction on a mass rapid transit (MRT) system in Christchurch could start in five years, according to a new business case.An urban growth partnership made up of local and central government partners and mana whenua, called the Whakawhanake Kāinga Committee, will meet on Friday to endorse an indicative business case.The business case, which was released ahead of the meeting, featured a 22-kilometre MRT route connecting Belfast and Hornby via the central city travelling on Main North and Papanui roads to the north and Riccarton and Main South...
Tower earnings downgrade causes sharemarket stir
Markets Market close

Tower earnings downgrade causes sharemarket stir

The S&P/NZX 50 Index climbed to 11,942.49, up 53.47 points or 0.45%.

Graham Skellern 08 May 2023
Finance

Westpac NZ profit knocked by mounting impairment charges

Customers are switching to term deposits. 

Paul McBeth 08 May 2023
Westpac NZ profit knocked by mounting impairment charges
Environment

Wayne Brown wants storm resilience, not managed retreat

Auckland's mayor says the council is not responsible for compensating property owners.

Staff reporters 08 May 2023
Wayne Brown wants storm resilience, not managed retreat

More Infrastructure

Another board departure at Lyttelton Port
Infrastructure

Another board departure at Lyttelton Port

A third director at the port has resigned in the wake of a probe into board dynamics.

Oliver Lewis 05 May 2023
ComCom clears $1b sale of 2degrees towers
Infrastructure

ComCom clears $1b sale of 2degrees towers

The Commerce Commission said the acquisition would not impact competition.

Ben Moore 05 May 2023
'We let the people of Wellington down': KiwiRail chair
Infrastructure

'We let the people of Wellington down': KiwiRail chair

KiwiRail's bosses have appeared at a select committee to discuss Wellington's rail disruption.

Oliver Lewis 04 May 2023
Brooksfield opts for design-led housing density
Infrastructure

Brooksfield opts for design-led housing density

The Christchurch developer is focused on density done well.

Oliver Lewis 02 May 2023