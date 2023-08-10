Menu
Concrete sector aims for net-zero emissions

The concrete sector has released a roadmap outlining actions it needs to take to reach net-zero emissions. (Image: Getty)
Oliver Lewis
Thu, 10 Aug 2023
The New Zealand concrete sector has released a roadmap for achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.As an interim step, the strategy also identified ways to reduce direct and electricity-related emissions by 44% from 2020 levels by 2030.According to crown entity Callaghan Innovation, making a tonne of cement – the binding agent used in concrete – can produce as much as 800 kilograms of carbon emissions, mainly from the heating process to make key ingredient clinker.This makes concrete, one of the most commonly used products in th...
