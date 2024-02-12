Menu
Construction work hit $61b last year, expected to tail off... maybe

Branz forecasts are 'patchy'. (Image: Getty)
Brent Melville
Mon, 12 Feb 2024
New Zealand’s construction sector's activity increased to a forecast $61 billion by project value last year, but it's expected to ease to under $55.7b within the next five years. That prognosis, from the latest national "construction pipeline" report, is probably wrong.The report, commissioned by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), is a joint effort by the industry-funded Building Research Association of NZ (Branz) and construction research firm Pacifecon NZ.It looks at the pipeline of l...
NZ sharemarket: year's gains lost in single day
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket: year's gains lost in single day

The S&P/NZX 50 Index tumbled all day and closed at 11,757.97.

Graham Skellern 6:22pm
Economy

Auckland central's economy surges ahead of the rest

A 4.3 square kilometre block of land accounts for 8% of NZ's economy.

Staff reporters 5:31pm
Markets

Ross Taylor will 'consider his position' at Fletcher Building

Possible Valentine's Day resignation will come with another financial hit.

Brent Melville 5:12pm
Three waters repeal plan outlined
Policy

Simeon Brown says the government will pass bill to repeal existing legislation on Feb 23.

Ian Llewellyn 4:25pm
The 'rigour mortis' of Wellington and housing
Infrastructure

Recent planning woes in the capital show the need for RMA reform.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Scott Base redevelopment director quits
Infrastructure

Jon Ager is the latest senior figure to resign from the troubled project.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Maersk slashes $41.6 billion from annual earnings
Primary Sector

Shipping line looking to trim costs in light of global challenges.

Brent Melville 09 Feb 2024