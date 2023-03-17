Menu
Critics say Onslow is essentially dead, despite ongoing work

Tussock stretching to the water's edge at Lake Onslow. (Image: Fish & Game NZ)
Ian Llewellyn
Fri, 17 Mar 2023
Some critics of the proposed Onslow pumped hydro scheme say yesterday’s announcement that work would continue on the project was in fact a death sentence.Energy minister Megan Woods yesterday said the New Zealand Battery Project would continue to work on the next phase of the Onslow scheme, alongside a suite of other measures that could be a feasible alternative.The battery project is looking at how to address the dry-year issue. That relates to how the electricity system will cope, as it moves closer to 100% renewable generation when the...
