Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Downturn and change coming for home builders: Westpac

Downturn and change coming for home builders: Westpac
Fletcher Building opened a prefabrication factory in 2019. (Image: Fletcher Building)
Staff reporters
Fri, 03 Feb 2023
Residential construction should slow in the second half of 2023 and the country is likely to end up with fewer larger and better-resourced building firms, according to Westpac economist Paul Clark.But those firms will increasingly become installers of prefabricated units, which will increasingly be imported.“At the moment, New Zealand’s residential building sector remains hot with activity levels and consent issuance currently running at record highs,” Clark said. “That is unlikely to last.”Data released on Thursda...

Growth funds are spending stockpiles of cash

NZ fund managers ended 2022 with unusually high levels of cash.

Dan Brunskill and Andy Fyers 5:00am
Transport

Will Auckland light rail survive govt policy refocus?

The new PM's 'bread and butter' focus could mean blood on the tracks for light rail.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Law & Regulation

Tech company director bankrupts himself amid MBIE probe

Whitelabel NZ director John King Booth denies he inflated accounts receivable. 

Riley Kennedy 5:00am

More Infrastructure

Infrastructure

Auckland Airport staff drained intl terminal in three hours

The airport has sucker trucks and pumps on standby and more than 600 sandbags are in position around terminals at the airport.  

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Infrastructure

City Rail Link photo shows extent of Auckland flooding

Equipment for the $4.4b project will almost certainly have been damaged.

Oliver Lewis 01 Feb 2023
Infrastructure

Hipkins puts three waters on his hit list

Chris Hipkins is putting a three waters policy "reset" on the agenda.

Pattrick Smellie 31 Jan 2023
Opinion

Pattrick Smellie: Stormwater: the difficult 'third water'

The Auckland floods have demonstrated the scale of the challenge facing councils.

Pattrick Smellie 31 Jan 2023