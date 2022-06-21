See full details
Govt's answer to Gib crisis - set up working group

Staff reporters
Tue, 21 Jun 2022

A shortage of Gib board is disrupting the building sector (Source: Brent Melville)
A ministerial taskforce is to look at what can be done to ease plasterboard shortages, including the potential for legislative or regulatory change.“My top priority is to ensure builders, from big companies to single tradies, have the materials they need to do their job with confidence,” the minister for building and construction Megan Woods said.A Fletcher Building subsidiary, Winstone Wallboards, currently makes up about 95% of the plasterboard market with its Gib brand and has not been able to keep up with demand, creating a mass...

