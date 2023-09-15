Menu
Insurers pay out more than $2 billion in twin disaster claims

(Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Fri, 15 Sep 2023
Insurers have so far paid out more than $2 billion for the twin hit caused by the Auckland anniversary floods and Cyclone Gabrielle.As of Sept 1, there have been 112,812 insurance claims of $3.5b for the two climate disasters, according to Insurance Council of NZ (ICNZ) figures. The ICNZ said insurers had needed to deal with more than a year’s worth of claims by value, which had arisen over the space of around 15 days earlier in the year. The estimated value of claims made in Auckland for both weather events is now $2.017b. Hawk...
NZ sharemarket ends week on brighter note with heavy trading
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket ends week on brighter note with heavy trading

$364.97m changed hands due to rebalancing of indices.

Graham Skellern 6:24pm
Fishing

Sealord and Independent Fisheries deal is a ‘piece in a bigger puzzle’

Experts say it’s a sign of things to come.

Ella Somers 3:40pm
World

CEO with US$110m pay package is suddenly out

CS Disco co-founder Kiwi Camara’s departure means he could forfeit the option grant.

The Wall Street Journal 2:30pm
