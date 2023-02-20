It's cyclone season but risk of another is low, says WeatherWatch

Cyclone Gabrielle looked huge seen from space. (Image: JMA)

There are more storms brewing over the ocean north of New Zealand, but they present a very low to low risk of another cyclone headed our way, says WeatherWatch’s chief forecaster, Philip Duncan.After the devastation caused by Cyclone Gabrielle, the weather news and forecasting outlet is closely watching low pressure zones that have some similarity to the origins of Gabrielle.An article on the WeatherWatch website by Duncan said late February and early March is the peak season for tropical and subtropical cyclones, but even if any do form,...