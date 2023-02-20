Menu
It's cyclone season but risk of another is low, says WeatherWatch

Cyclone Gabrielle looked huge seen from space. (Image: JMA)
Staff reporters
Mon, 20 Feb 2023
There are more storms brewing over the ocean north of New Zealand, but they present a very low to low risk of another cyclone headed our way, says WeatherWatch’s chief forecaster, Philip Duncan.After the devastation caused by Cyclone Gabrielle, the weather news and forecasting outlet is closely watching low pressure zones that have some similarity to the origins of Gabrielle.An article on the WeatherWatch website by Duncan said late February and early March is the peak season for tropical and subtropical cyclones, but even if any do form,...
Finance

New insurance claims service will help homeowners hit by disasters

The new service has been set up using learnings from successful initiatives in place after other natural disasters.

Jem Traylen 4:30pm
Listed Companies

Z's parent Ampol makes record profit

Ampol's net profit after tax increased 42% compared with 2021.

Ian Llewellyn 3:50pm
Finance

Property For Industry has US private placement on standby

PFI is unlikely to draw down any of the US$250 million US private placement while interest rates are still going up.

Jenny Ruth 3:37pm

Infrastructure Free

Draper: building resilience a double-edged sword

Trade opportunities are in North Asia, but NZ will have to do the heavy lifting.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Opinion

Jenny Ruth: Ryman burned through hundreds of millions of dollars

Ryman Healthcare’s cardinal rule against raising fresh equity led to irrational decision-making.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
Infrastructure

Auckland's City Rail Link weathers the storms

The company delivering the $4.4 billion project is reporting minimal damage.

Oliver Lewis 17 Feb 2023
Energy

Gabrielle damage eats up all year's lines repair budget

Half the damage caused by Gabrielle could have been avoided if workers could have removed or cut back trees threatening lines.

Ian Llewellyn 17 Feb 2023