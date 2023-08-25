Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Mainzeal directors saddled with $39.8m penalty plus interest

Mainzeal directors saddled with $39.8m penalty plus interest
Jenny Shipley. (Image: NZME)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Fri, 25 Aug 2023
The supreme court has ordered the directors of Mainzeal to pay $39.8 million plus interest for letting the construction firm keep trading while insolvent while owing $110m to unsecured creditors, sheeting much of the blame on principal Richard Yan.About 17 months after the country’s highest court heard the appeal and more than a decade since Mainzeal’s collapse, Chief Justice Helen Winkelmann and Justice William Young delivered the 142-page judgment rejecting the appeal by directors Jenny Shipley, Clive Tilby, Peter Gomm and Yan.The...
Volumes down, profit up for Port of Tauranga
Infrastructure

Volumes down, profit up for Port of Tauranga

Results buoyed by positive first half and residual shipping congestion.

Brent Melville 11:05am
Markets

Part-sale of metering business gives Vector a $1.72b profit windfall

Vector says it is in a critical decade as the economy electrifies.

Staff reporters 10:10am
Part-sale of metering business gives Vector a $1.72b profit windfall
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, August 25, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Friday, August 25, 2023

More Infrastructure

Volumes down, profit up for Port of Tauranga
Infrastructure

Volumes down, profit up for Port of Tauranga

Results buoyed by positive first half and residual shipping congestion.

Brent Melville 11:05am
City Rail Link: lessons for light rail
Infrastructure

City Rail Link: lessons for light rail

A review of the project has found lessons for other planned megaprojects.

Oliver Lewis 6:00am
Air NZ preps for more capital returns
Infrastructure Analysis

Air NZ preps for more capital returns

Air NZ's more aggressive balance sheet accompanies current high earnings.

Pattrick Smellie 24 Aug 2023
Port of Auckland drops the 's', reports $30m dividend
Primary Sector

Port of Auckland drops the 's', reports $30m dividend

As well as a rebrand, the port appears on track to achieve its three-year strategy.

Oliver Lewis 24 Aug 2023