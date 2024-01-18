Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Maritime NZ charge KiwiRail over Kaitaki incident

Maritime NZ charge KiwiRail over Kaitaki incident
The Kaitaki lost power in all four engines last January with more than 800 passengers onboard. (Image: D McLean)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Thu, 18 Jan 2024
After a year-long investigation, regulator Maritime New Zealand has filed a health and safety charge against KiwiRail over an incident where an Interslander ferry lost power during a Cook Strait crossing.The Kaitaki, carrying more than 800 passengers at the time, lost power in all four engines and issued a mayday call as it approached Wellington Harbour on Jan 28 last year.The incident highlighted the condition of the ageing Interislander fleet, which has suffered a number of technical mishaps in recent years and which the state-owned rail and...
ComCom gives two weeks to make submissions on Foodstuffs merger

ComCom gives two weeks to make submissions on Foodstuffs merger

There are arguments over whether a merger will reduce competition.

Ian Llewellyn 2:25pm
Public sector

Brook Barrington returns as acting chief of foreign affairs

Three very senior public service roles are up for grabs.

Jem Traylen 12:28pm
Brook Barrington returns as acting chief of foreign affairs
Law & Regulation

Big tech groups hit out at online news bill

Google described the NZ bill as “misconceived and risky”.

Daniel Dunkley 12:00pm
Big tech groups hit out at online news bill

More Infrastructure

Employer subsidies for public transport made easy
Infrastructure

Employer subsidies for public transport made easy

Auckland Transport is about to expand its Fareshare initiative. 

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
AT CEO: Transport funding 'inherently broken'
Infrastructure

AT CEO: Transport funding 'inherently broken'

Dean Kimpton wants congestion charging laws in place this year.

Oliver Lewis 17 Jan 2024
The key to infrastructure investment: get started
Infrastructure

Pattrick Smellie: The key to infrastructure investment: get started

Auckland light rail is a study in the politics of failure by delay.

Pattrick Smellie 16 Jan 2024
Auckland light rail cancelled
Infrastructure

Auckland light rail cancelled

More than $228m was spent on light rail before the new government pulled the plug.

Oliver Lewis 14 Jan 2024