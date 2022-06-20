See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Infrastructure

NZSA, Simplicity call for Fletcher chair Bruce Hassall to resign

Jenny Ruth
Mon, 20 Jun 2022

NZSA, Simplicity call for Fletcher chair Bruce Hassall to resign
Chair Bruce Hassall took the helm in 2018 after massive losses. (Image: supplied)
Jenny Ruth
Mon, 20 Jun 2022
RELATED
The New Zealand Shareholders’ Association and non-profit fund manager Simplicity are calling for Fletcher Building chair Bruce Hassall to resign and for all other directors to stand for re-election at the next annual shareholders’ meeting.The two organisations are also calling for independent reviews of Fletcher’s culture and risk, saying the company’s privileged position as the dominant player in its industry has led to an internally focused culture.They're also complaining about how highly paid the chair and direct...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Markets market close
NZ shares flat as recession risk puts investors off trading
Dan Brunskill | Mon, 20 Jun 2022

Trading volumes were unusually light, with US markets closed tonight for a national holiday.

Economy
Jacinda Ardern heads to Europe to complete ‘reconnection’ plan
Pattrick Smellie | Mon, 20 Jun 2022

After swings through the US and Asian capitals, Jacinda Ardern heads to Europe for five days at the end of the week.

Charities FREE
NZ Mormon investigation released tomorrow
Murray Jones | Mon, 20 Jun 2022

Boasting $424 million in assets, the Mormon church is New Zealand’s third wealthiest centralised religious group and 20th richest charity.

Sponsored
High water marks: Watercare raises the tide on sustainability

The No.1 barrier to decarbonisation for NZ organisations is accurate measurement, says Microsoft’s Accelerating the Journey to Net Zero report.

Sponsored
Covid helps a council into the future

Transformative technology saw this council adapt quickly.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.