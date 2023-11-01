Menu
Infrastructure

Port of Auckland quietly adds two new board members

Port of Auckland. (Image: NZME)
Victoria Young
Wed, 01 Nov 2023
Port of Auckland has appointed two new directors today, Paul Chambers and Noel Coom.Coom has more than 45 years of involvement with shipping lines and took part in the Auckland Port Future Study and the Upper North Island Supply Chain Study.The supply chain study, chaired by Auckland mayor Wayne Brown, recommended moving Port of Auckland to Northport. It was attacked at the time by the then-mayor, Phil Goff.Coom also served as a director of KiwiRail during the tenure of former chief executive Greg Miller. Miller, who was first appointed KiwiRai...
