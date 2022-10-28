See full details
Port of Tauranga says RMA is broken, warns of capacity constraints

Fri, 28 Oct 2022

Port of Tauranga says RMA is broken, warns of capacity constraints
Port of Tauranga isn't happy with the regulatory barriers to its berth extension. (Image: Supplied)
The biggest port in the country is warning of capacity constraints for exporters if there are further delays to consent a critical berth extension.At Port of Tauranga’s annual meeting on Friday, the company said it spent about $3 million to date on legal and consulting costs associated with its application to extend the wharf at its Sulphur Point container terminal and add a berth.The port started detailed planning and consultation for the project in 2019.It tried unsuccessfully to get consent through the shovel-ready covid-19 recovery sc...

