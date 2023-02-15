Three-phase economic impact from floods ahead

One of several bridges lost in Hawke's Bay where, along with Northland and Gisborne, the cyclone's impact has been worst. (Image: Getty)

Economists see a three-stage economic impact from Cyclone Gabrielle playing out over the coming days, weeks and years.But putting numbers on its eventual cost to the country is premature and at least one is saying that the costs of infrastructure repair would be so great that political parties promising tax cuts would need to think again.“Forget about tax cuts,” said Cameron Bagrie, managing director at independent consultancy Bagrie Economics.The head of research for the Bank of New Zealand, Stephen Toplis, said it was “prema...