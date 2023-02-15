Menu
Three-phase economic impact from floods ahead

One of several bridges lost in Hawke's Bay where, along with Northland and Gisborne, the cyclone's impact has been worst. (Image: Getty)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Wed, 15 Feb 2023
Economists see a three-stage economic impact from Cyclone Gabrielle playing out over the coming days, weeks and years.But putting numbers on its eventual cost to the country is premature and at least one is saying that the costs of infrastructure repair would be so great that political parties promising tax cuts would need to think again.“Forget about tax cuts,” said Cameron Bagrie, managing director at independent consultancy Bagrie Economics.The head of research for the Bank of New Zealand, Stephen Toplis, said it was “prema...
Ryman capital raising surprises market

Ryman Healthcare wants to raise $902m.

Ella Somers 5:55pm
Investors sell shares in flood-hit Hawke's Bay companies

Cyclone Gabrielle has hit most of the North Island hard but listed companies with businesses in Hawke's Bay are really feeling the shock.

Ella Somers and Dan Brunskill 4:00pm
Luxon wants joint infrastructure plan – and tax cuts

Rebuild work after Cyclone Gabrielle will not affect National's tax-cut plans.

Dileepa Fonseka 2:45pm

Jenny Ruth: Ryman belatedly addresses debt with $902m capital raising

Ryman Healthcare has had to ask its bankers to relax its interest coverage ratio covenant as "a precautionary change".

Jenny Ruth 2:21pm
Fletcher to pay steady 18 cps first-half dividend

Fletcher Building confirmed its first-half operating profit was up 8.4%.

Jenny Ruth 11:45am
Steel & Tube first half operating profit eases 0.6%

Steel & Tube's sales volumes fell just 2.8% in the six months that ended December, compared with Vulcan Steel's 15% drop.

Jenny Ruth 10:30am
KiwiRail reviewing Interislander replacement project

Cost pressures have resulted in an in-depth review of the $1.4b project.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am