Treasury wanted local, not crown leadership on Christchurch stadium

Oliver Lewis
Fri, 29 Jul 2022

Officials said there was a real risk of Christchurch's $683 million new stadium project, Te Kaha, exceeding its budget. (Image: Christchurch City Council).
Treasury officials strongly favoured a council-led approach for the delivery of the new Christchurch stadium, newly released documents show.This is significant because some commentators have suggested that Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel and Christchurch city council executives spurned offers for the crown to lead delivery of the now $683 million project. If this had happened, the crown would have assumed more risk and taken responsibility for at least part of the cost overruns.Briefings from Treasury officials to the then greater Christchurc...

