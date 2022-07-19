See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Investments
Sponsored by
Canon

Don't get your fingers burned in a recession

Frances Cook
Tue, 19 Jul 2022

Don't get your fingers burned in a recession
Inflation is eating away people's purchasing power as recession fears loom large. (Image: Getty)
Frances Cook
Tue, 19 Jul 2022
RELATED
The possibility of recession is looming ever larger. There are two tactics for your money in this situation: the defensive and the aggressive. But first, the lay of the land. The latest inflation figures were worse than expected, hitting 7.3% for the June quarter, the steepest jump in 32 years. Rent, petrol, and construction costs were key factors driving it up, but another problem noted in the figures is just how wide-ranging the price jumps are.In fact, 66% of all items that Statistics NZ keeps tabs on went up in price in...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Energy
Comcom charges Mercury NZ over termination fee
Greg Hurrell | Tue, 19 Jul 2022

The Commerce Commission says Mercury Energy has harmed some customers by wrongly charging an early termination fee. 

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, July 19, 2022
The Quizmaster | Tue, 19 Jul 2022

Keep dry and warm while you enjoy another quiz. Good luck and have fun.

Law & Regulation
US court orders Glassdoor to unmask critical Zuru reviewers
Oliver Lewis | Tue, 19 Jul 2022

The toymaker is seeking to identify some anonymous reviewers for potential defamation action in NZ.

Sponsored
David Kelly: 'We must learn from past mistakes'

The CEO of the Registered Master Builders Association calls for the government and the building sector to create more resilience.

Sponsored
How can Kiwi small business owners manage rising inflation?

Xero MD Craig Hudson says small businesses have been hit with a triple whammy.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.