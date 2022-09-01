See full details
Investments
Govt warned 'tread softly because you tread on my savings'

Thu, 01 Sep 2022

Govt warned 'tread softly because you tread on my savings'
The govt's U-turn on taxing KiwiSaver fees shows the dangers of politicians meddling in people's savings (Image: Getty)
If the government genuinely thought people wouldn’t mind an extra tax on their KiwiSaver, they probably wouldn’t have tried to make the change as quietly as possible.As it was, news that GST would increase on managed funds and KiwiSaver fees didn’t even get a press release, never mind a press conference.Just a quiet change in the proposed Taxation (Annual Rates for 2022-23, Platform Economy, and Remedial Matters) Bill. Fascinating stuff, that thankfully reporters trawled through anyway.The backlash was so swift and so furious,...

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, Sept 1, 2022
The Quizmaster | Thu, 01 Sep 2022

Spring isn't coming, Spring is finally here. So celebrate with today's quiz. 

Property
High court clears roadblock to Wellington apartments' demolition
Greg Hurrell | Thu, 01 Sep 2022

The orphaned crown-owned penthouse unit in a derelict 1990s Wellington apartment block will be transferred to another unit owner to allow the entire building to be demolished.

Opinion
Cracking the low-code: quick and easy apps
Peter Griffin | Thu, 01 Sep 2022

There’ll always be a place for highly-skilled coders who can build applications from scratch. But the low-code approach is also infiltrating the software development process itself. 

Sponsored
Swift successful tech migration has positive flow-on effects for customers

Vodafone New Zealand is now standing on its own feet, after completing a swift and successful major migration of its business management systems from its global parent.

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

