JobWatch 2024

How public sector cutbacks are affecting our top listed companies

Listed property company Argosy counts MBIE as one of its top 10 clients. (Photo: NZME)
Rebecca Stevenson
Mon, 15 Apr 2024
The updates are almost daily now about job losses and cutbacks in the public sector. Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research, Callaghan: all are facing proposed redundancies. The Reserve Bank of NZ is keeping interest rates high and now here comes the belt-tightening as the inflation beast is battered back and a new government looks to retrench a burgeoning public service. How will these public sector cutbacks affect listed companies? Craigs Investment...
NZ Inc is a business, so what are shareholders getting?
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: NZ Inc is a business, so what are shareholders getting?

Not all shareholders are concerned about the same things, and that goes for NZ Inc too.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Economy

Inflation data unlikely to move the rate cut dial

Annual inflation is still expected to hover around 4%. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Primary Sector

BX Foods fails to get statutory demand set aside

Separately, it's launched proceedings against its former managers.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
‘Real fear’ of how far layoffs will go
Track the latest totals and announcements with our Jobs Watch tables.

Murray Jones 5:00am