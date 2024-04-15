Menu
Menu
Search
Home
JobWatch 2024

‘Real fear’ about how far layoffs will go

‘Real fear’ about how far layoffs will go
Economists are warning of a tough winter (Image: NZME)
Murray Jones
Murray Jones
Mon, 15 Apr 2024
New Zealand faces a “tough winter” as more and more redundancies are announced, an economist has warned, while a trade union leader cautioned there was a risk of a more widespread “systematic loss of jobs”.At least 2,078 job cuts have been publicly announced since January 1 this year, according to BusinessDesk figures, totalled on April 12.This includes 1,388 across the public service and 690 in the private sector.You can track the latest totals and announcements with our Jobs Watch tables, updated regularly by the Busin...
NZ Inc is a business, so what are shareholders getting?
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: NZ Inc is a business, so what are shareholders getting?

Not all shareholders are concerned about the same things, and that goes for NZ Inc too.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Economy

Inflation data unlikely to move the rate cut dial

Annual inflation is still expected to hover around 4%. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Inflation data unlikely to move the rate cut dial
Primary Sector

BX Foods fails to get statutory demand set aside

Separately, it's launched proceedings against its former managers.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
BX Foods fails to get statutory demand set aside

More JobWatch 2024

How public sector cutbacks are affecting our top listed companies
JobWatch 2024

How public sector cutbacks are affecting our top listed companies

A telco, a property company, an airline, a recruiter: all exposed to the public sector.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am