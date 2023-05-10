Menu
Menu
Search
Home
KiwiSaver

Sigh of relief: multi-sector KiwiSaver returns on the rise

Sigh of relief: multi-sector KiwiSaver returns on the rise
ANZ leads the market share with more than $18.7b in funds under management. (Image: Depositphotos)
Ella Somers
Ella Somers
Wed, 10 May 2023
Morningstar says all multi-sector KiwiSaver funds produced positive returns over the March quarter – even as subsequent financial problems in the United States and Europe squeezed the economic outlook.The report’s authors, Greg Bunkall and Evelyn Garrido, said the average multi-sector category returns ranged from 2.9% for the conservative category – including default options – to 5.6% for the aggressive category.Top performers against their peer group in the quarterly KiwiSaver survey were found to be the Simplicity Cons...
Auckland council's budget shortfall now $375m
Policy

Auckland council's budget shortfall now $375m

Wayne Brown says covering the shortfall with rates would require a 22.5% average increase.

Oliver Lewis 1:52pm
Bloomberg

PWC Australia CEO steps down amid tax info leak scandal

It was the latest shoe to drop in a crisis that has gripped the firm for months.

Bloomberg 12:10pm
PWC Australia CEO steps down amid tax info leak scandal
Politics

National rules out working with Te Pāti Māori

Christopher Luxon says the bridge between the two parties is "too wide to close".

Staff reporters 10:20am
National rules out working with Te Pāti Māori

More KiwiSaver

FMA raps Aurora Financial over the knuckles for misleading clients
News in Brief

FMA raps Aurora Financial over the knuckles for misleading clients

Aurora Financial has come under fire from the Financial Markets Authority (FMA) over misleading existing and potential clients about KiwiSaver returns.The FMA said it was satisfied after a review that Aurora Financial “materially contravened” two market services licensee obligati...

Ella Somers 10:05am
DIY disconnection: why KiwiSaver selfies haven’t taken off
Opinion

David Chaplin: DIY disconnection: why KiwiSaver selfies haven’t taken off

Evidence suggests most members prefer to keep their KiwiSaver money on an arms-length basis.

David Chaplin 5:00am
Matt Whineray resigns from NZ Super
News in Brief

Matt Whineray resigns from NZ Super

New Zealand Superannuation Fund chief executive Matt Whineray has announced he’s leaving the $60 billion fund at the end of 2023.Whineray has spent fifteen years with the Guardians of NZ Superannuation, with five of those years spent in the CEO seat. The Guardians of NZ Superannu...

Ella Somers 03 May 2023
Simplicity beefs up allocation to unlisted NZ assets
Markets

Simplicity beefs up allocation to unlisted NZ assets

The fund manager's total target asset allocation to unlisted assets has lifted from 7.5% to about 10% of funds under management.

Rebecca Howard 01 May 2023