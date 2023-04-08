A call to arms: the case for a national pro bono centre

DLA Piper managing partner Laura Scampion says more pro bono work is needed. (Image: Supplied)

This year is shaping up to be a tough year for many. As inflation sticks, recession looms and extreme weather events roll in with more frequency and scale than ever before, not only are basic costs to live increasing but so too are the numbers of people in need of legal representation without the money to pay for it. In May 2022, it was widely reported that 20,000 New Zealanders had been turned away from legal aid representation in the previous 12 months. I confidently predict that these numbers will be escalating by the day.Ther...