Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

A call to arms: the case for a national pro bono centre

A call to arms: the case for a national pro bono centre
DLA Piper managing partner Laura Scampion says more pro bono work is needed. (Image: Supplied)
Laura Scampion
Laura Scampion
Sat, 08 Apr 2023
This year is shaping up to be a tough year for many. As inflation sticks, recession looms and extreme weather events roll in with more frequency and scale than ever before, not only are basic costs to live increasing but so too are the numbers of people in need of legal representation without the money to pay for it. In May 2022, it was widely reported that 20,000 New Zealanders had been turned away from legal aid representation in the previous 12 months. I confidently predict that these numbers will be escalating by the day.Ther...
On the Money: unexpected registration, a new Vista, retail heaven and more
On the Money

On the Money: unexpected registration, a new Vista, retail heaven and more

A new investment house in town, beauty and the repo-man, a grandmaster bows out and more ...

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Opinion

Bloomberg: UK politics is getting boring – about time

Is common sense making a comeback in British politics?

Bloomberg 5:00am
UK politics is getting boring – about time
Infrastructure

Warren Couillault: Sitting in traffic? We need to find a way to fix this mess

Infratil's attributes make it the perfect PPP partner to help rebuild NZ’s forgotten infrastructure.

Warren Couillault 5:00am
Sitting in traffic? We need to find a way to fix this mess

More Law & Regulation

Wynn Williams to contest Christchurch crown warrant
Law & Regulation

Wynn Williams to contest Christchurch crown warrant

Crown warrant appointment could end one law firm’s 109-year reign. 

Staff reporters 06 Apr 2023
Major electricity generators face new regulatory net
Law & Regulation

Major electricity generators face new regulatory net

Electricity gentailers face new scrutiny under Commerce Act changes.

Ian Llewellyn 05 Apr 2023
Reserve Bank gives banks a year to get ready for debt-to-income restrictions
Finance

Reserve Bank gives banks a year to get ready for debt-to-income restrictions

Former Reserve Bank official Ian Harrison found debt-to-income restrictions and loan-to-value ratio restrictions achieved the same results.

Jenny Ruth 03 Apr 2023
NZ steps closer to better digital identity services
Law & Regulation

NZ steps closer to better digital identity services

Once enacted, the legislation will enable businesses to offer digital identity services.

Ben Moore 03 Apr 2023