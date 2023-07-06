Menu
Arts House Trust ditches the James Wallace brand after convictions

James Wallace outside the high court at Auckland. (Image: NZME)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Thu, 06 Jul 2023
Two charitable trusts bearing the name of convicted philanthropist James Wallace have ended a civil case against their former benefactor.In May 2021, Wallace, 85, was sentenced to two years and four months’ jail for three charges of sexual assault and two charges of attempting to dissuade a witness. Name suppression against Wallace expired on June 28.In 2021, the James Wallace Arts Trust and the Wallace Foundation moved to distance themselves from Wallace, a former trustee and benefactor of the two charities. The trusts’ artwor...
