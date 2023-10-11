Menu
Avis bolsters systems after regulatory ticking off

An excessive approach to charging an excess. (Image: Getty)
Paul McBeth
Wed, 11 Oct 2023
Avis Rent A Car has been told off by the Commerce Commission over how it charged almost $1,200 to a customer, which the regulator reckons probably breached fair trading legislation. The commission wrote to the rental car agency on Oct 2, warning it that it believed Avis breached the Fair Trading Act over the way it excessively charged a customer but chose not to pursue legal proceedings, deeming a warning letter to be appropriate. Breaches of the act carry fines of up to $600,000 for a company and $200,000 for an individual per offenc...
