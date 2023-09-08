Menu
BNZ has been told it has to keep banking for Gloriavale

BNZ has to keep providing banking services to Gloriavale, for now... (Image: BNZ)
Bank of New Zealand has to keep providing banking services to West Coast religious community Gloriavale and its associated entities, a court has ruled.In a decision released on Friday following a hearing in the high court at Greymouth, Justice Helen Cull granted an order to continue an existing injunction preventing BNZ from terminating the Gloriavale bank accounts.BNZ sought to end the banking relationship last year in the wake of an employment court decision that found three men who left the community had been employees from age six unti...
NZX50 slides to nine-month low
NZX50 slides to nine-month low

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,344.11, down 82.73 points or 0.72%

Graham Skellern 6:20pm
Shares in 2 Cheap Cars jump more than 30% after profit upgrade

Chair Michael Stiassny said the company was delighted by the company’s profit growth.

Ella Somers 3:04pm
Trevor McKewen: Rugby Australia prepares to join the private equity plunge

The Australians are reportedly hunting for an A$250m (NZ$277.4m) cash injection.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
PM's office told to apologise for delay in flood response request
PM's office told to apologise for delay in flood response request

The prime minister's office failed to release information within the deadline.

Staff reporters 12:40pm
AI in the workplace: potential pitfalls for employers and employees
Rebecca Rendle: AI in the workplace: potential pitfalls for employers and employees

AI is introducing new complexities when it comes to employment relations.

Rebecca Rendle 5:00am
Ken Wikeley loses legal bid in Eric Watson coal case
Ken Wikeley loses legal bid in Eric Watson coal case

He filed the application more than two months late.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
NZ help needed to combat illegal fishing in Pacific
NZ help needed to combat illegal fishing in Pacific

Labour schemes may be diverting Pacific workers away from fisheries roles.

Oliver Lewis 07 Sep 2023