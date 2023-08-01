Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

Buller Electricity fights massive transmission fees increase in court

Buller Electricity fights massive transmission fees increase in court
(Image: Supplied)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Tue, 01 Aug 2023
A massive increase in transmission charges for lines company Buller Electricity was “unlawful and unreasonable”, the high court in Wellington was told.Buller Electricity (BEL) has taken the Electricity Authority (EA) and Transpower to court seeking a judicial review of changes to the transmission pricing policy (TPM), which would see the transmission fees it pays to Transpower increase by more than 400%.The new TPM aims to rebalance transmission charges to run the national grid rather than increase them overall. But BEL sees th...
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, August 01, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, August 01, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Economy

NZ's payments system is falling behind internationally

Real-time payments could improve the levels of innovation and competition.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
NZ's payments system is falling behind internationally
Policy

The govt’s startup advisors council wants a big tax change

A report says one big tax change could make a make a big difference. 

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
The govt’s startup advisors council wants a big tax change

More Law & Regulation

The case against Auckland airport’s new pricing: the double whammy
Infrastructure

Cath O'Brien: The case against Auckland airport’s new pricing: the double whammy

The second of two parts: how regulation helps AIA win from higher interest rates.

Cath O'Brien 5:00am
Murray Tingey's lawyer: suspension would be career ending
Law & Regulation

Murray Tingey's lawyer: suspension would be career ending

Law Society Committee wants the lawyer suspended for six to nine months

Riley Kennedy 31 Jul 2023
Winton pegs its Sunfield claim at $138m
Property

Winton pegs its Sunfield claim at $138m

Winton Land is claiming damages against Kāinga Ora of $138.5 million plus costs, as an estimate of its losses as a result of the government housing agency's alleged anti-competitive conduct.The residential developer, listed on both the NZ and Australian stock exchanges, launc...

Staff reporters 31 Jul 2023
Jury told crown's Pushpay case won't get 'out of first gear'
Law & Regulation

Jury told crown's Pushpay case won't get 'out of first gear'

The criminal charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in jail.

Ella Somers 31 Jul 2023