Law & Regulation

CBL Corp directors fined for disclosure breaches
CBL Corp was worth $747 million when trading of its shares on the NZX was suspended in February 2018. (Image: Supplied)
Staff reporters
Fri, 22 Dec 2023
The high court has ordered CBL Corp and four of its former directors to pay penalties for continuous disclosure and misleading conduct breaches following proceedings brought by the Financial Markets Authority.As the NZ Herald reported, the proceeding related to CBL Corp (CBLC), then a listed entity, failing to disclose material information to the market during 2017 and 2018.CBLC and the four directors – Sir John Wells (who was chairman of the CBLC board), Tony Hannon, Paul Donaldson and Ian Marsh –  entered into settlement agre...
NZ sharemarket closes on sour note from Synlait Milk
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket closes on sour note from Synlait Milk

The S&P/NZX 50 Index finished at 11,634.43, up 6.44 points or 0.06%.

Graham Skellern 4:35pm
EV feebate better for rich people - Transport Ministry

The scheme was forecast to become less effective over time.

Brent Melville 4:15pm
EV feebate better for rich people - Transport Ministry
Silver Lake: New Zealand Rugby board approves landmark capital raise

The private equity firm has upped its stake in NZR Commercial from 5.71% to 7.5%.

Staff reporters 3:30pm
Silver Lake: New Zealand Rugby board approves landmark capital raise

