Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

ComCom approves Sealord creating NZ's biggest seafood business

ComCom approves Sealord creating NZ's biggest seafood business
The deal has been estimated at $500 million (Image: Sealord)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Mon, 13 Nov 2023
The Commerce Commission has approved Sealord taking over the fishing business of Independent Fisheries saying the deal is unlikely to constrain competition.When the deal was announced Sealord described it as “the largest financial transaction in the seafood sector” since the Sealord deal in 1992, which was part of the Māori Treaty Settlement.The confidential agreement was estimated to cost Sealord about $500 million to create New Zealand’s largest seafood business.The regulator said it had considered the potential impact of th...
NZ sharemarket dips on very light volumes
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket dips on very light volumes

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,093.03 – down 47.36 points or 0.43%.

Graham Skellern 13 Nov 2023
KiwiSaver

Simon Power to replace Bruce McLachlan at Fisher Funds

A cabinet minister from the Key era, Power spent a decade at Westpac.

Staff reporters 13 Nov 2023
Simon Power to replace Bruce McLachlan at Fisher Funds
Finance

Fatter margins soften hedging losses for ANZ NZ

The country's biggest lender held its mortgage market share.

Paul McBeth 13 Nov 2023
Fatter margins soften hedging losses for ANZ NZ

More Law & Regulation

Rainbow Corner directors bankrupted
Finance

Rainbow Corner directors bankrupted

Couple declared bankrupt last week. 

Riley Kennedy 13 Nov 2023
We urgently need rules for AI, says legal expert
Law & Regulation Free

We urgently need rules for AI, says legal expert

Employers who make dangerous assumptions about it could find themselves in court.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 13 Nov 2023
China Forestry fails to keep evidence in NZ during dispute
Law & Regulation

China Forestry fails to keep evidence in NZ during dispute

The company is taking a claim after losing a log export contract due to ship failure.

Oliver Lewis 10 Nov 2023
Farmlands seeks clearance to acquire Ballance subsidiary
Primary Sector

Farmlands seeks clearance to acquire Ballance subsidiary

Farmlands Co-operative Society has applied for formal clearance from the Commerce Commission to acquire 100% of SealesWinslow, the animal nutrition division of Ballance Agri-Nutrients.Both parties manufacture and distribute animal nutrition products, including bulk and bagged pel...

Staff reporters 09 Nov 2023