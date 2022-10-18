See full details
ComCom wants feedback on misuse of market power guidelines

Greg Hurrell

Greg Hurrell
Tue, 18 Oct 2022

The Commerce Commission has released a draft misuse of market power guidelines on how it will enforce changes to the Commerce Act next year.The Commerce Amendment Act 2022 makes changes to better address conduct likely to substantially lessen competition in a market.It will also align New Zealand's rules with Australian legislation.The commission is seeking submissions until Nov 18. The changes will come into effect on April 5, 2023.The regulator defines any business that is “substantially unconstrained” by competitive pressures...

CPI data shocks NZ market – but was not as high as many feared
Ella Somers | Tue, 18 Oct 2022

Rising prices fanned the flames of inflation, with the consumer price index lifting to an annual 7.2%.

Bank wholesale funding costs have quadrupled: NAB CEO
Jenny Ruth | Tue, 18 Oct 2022

Geopolitical developments that spook financial markets could force funding costs higher still.

Industry-certified responsible investment funds outperform, says report
Greg Hurrell | Tue, 18 Oct 2022

The idea that investors have to choose between "responsible investment" and good returns has been decisively debunked, says new research.

Sea change for coastal shipping sees capacity doubled for Pacifica

Coastal shipping company Pacifica has introduced a second vessel to New Zealand waters to meet a rising tide for ocean freight.

Employees the key to cyber security

Many employees fail to recognise or value the importance of cyber security, even though they themselves pose the biggest risks to digital security.

