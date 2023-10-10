Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

Commerce Commission could be given power to bust monopolies

Commerce Commission could be given power to bust monopolies
Duncan Webb says current competition law is too passive and reactive. (Image: NZME)
Rebecca Stevenson
Rebecca Stevenson
Tue, 10 Oct 2023
A Labour government would review competition law with a view to giving the Commerce Commission the power to break up monopolies. Duncan Webb, the commerce and consumer affairs spokesperson, said the Commerce Act was too passive, and if the Labour party were re-elected, it would look closely at whether the act should be amended to beef up the competition regulator’s powers, including breaking up dominant firms. He said the Commerce Commission’s existing powers stopped the accumulation of market power or prevented abuse...
Arvida upbeat about 'green shoots' in housing market
Markets

Arvida upbeat about 'green shoots' in housing market

However, the operating environment is still presenting challenges.

Ella Somers 1:27pm
Markets

The Tina effect: the ads convincing Kiwis to sell cars to Turners

NZX-listed automotive group on track for $50 million profit and NZX50, analyst says.

Rebecca Stevenson 1:25pm
The Tina effect: the ads convincing Kiwis to sell cars to Turners
World

Oil prices, defence stocks rise as Israel-Hamas conflict rattles markets

Havens like gold and global bonds jump; airline stocks slide.

The Wall Street Journal 1:00pm
Oil prices, defence stocks rise as Israel-Hamas conflict rattles markets

More Law & Regulation

Brothers Beer plan to trade out of $5m debt
Finance

Brothers Beer plan to trade out of $5m debt

Several of brewer's sites were closed.

Riley Kennedy 12:43pm
Avalia Immunotherapies collapses, owes $1m to Callaghan Innovation
Finance

Avalia Immunotherapies collapses, owes $1m to Callaghan Innovation

The company had helped developed a covid-19 vaccine.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
The Doshis of Rainbow Corner are elusive
Finance

The Doshis of Rainbow Corner are elusive

Bhavini and Rahul Doshi are facing bankruptcy applications.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
FMA and Kiwibank settle on $812,500 penalty for customer overcharging
Law & Regulation

FMA and Kiwibank settle on $812,500 penalty for customer overcharging

It will be up to the high court to decide the final penalty.

Greg Hurrell 09 Oct 2023